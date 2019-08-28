Contrasting of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Since Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 32.76 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 137.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.3% respectively. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.