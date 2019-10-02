Contrasting of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|-0.43
|15.15M
|-3.20
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|7
|0.00
|7.69M
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|151,197,604.79%
|0%
|0%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|110,647,482.01%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 258.21% at a $24 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 322.93% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Axcella Health Inc. seems more appealing than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
