Contrasting of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

We will be comparing the differences between Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.29 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 136.69% at a $24 consensus target price. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $66.33, with potential upside of 23.45%. The results provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.3%. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.