Contrasting of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) and Its Competitors

We are comparing FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of FuelCell Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand FuelCell Energy Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have FuelCell Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy Inc. 0.00% -127.70% -26.40% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing FuelCell Energy Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for FuelCell Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.80 2.00 2.48

$2.75 is the average target price of FuelCell Energy Inc., with a potential upside of 784.24%. The potential upside of the competitors is 11.54%. With higher possible upside potential for FuelCell Energy Inc.’s peers, research analysts think FuelCell Energy Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FuelCell Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FuelCell Energy Inc. 2.64% 40% -88.18% -94.63% -97.78% -94.87% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year FuelCell Energy Inc. had bearish trend while FuelCell Energy Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FuelCell Energy Inc. are 0.9 and 0.4. Competitively, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s peers have 1.00 and 0.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FuelCell Energy Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that FuelCell Energy Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s peers are 40.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors FuelCell Energy Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. It develops direct fuelcell (DFC) plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Canada. The company has strategic alliances with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.; The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS; and E.ON Connecting Energies GmbH. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.