Contrasting of FTS International Inc. (FTSI) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 8 0.36 N/A 6.24 1.19 Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FTS International Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FTS International Inc. Its rival Recon Technology Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Recon Technology Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FTS International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

FTS International Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is FTS International Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 65.88%. Meanwhile, Recon Technology Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 164.90%. The information presented earlier suggests that Recon Technology Ltd. looks more robust than FTS International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FTS International Inc. and Recon Technology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 0.2%. Insiders held 1.3% of FTS International Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -15.04% -30.25% -20.34% -42.01% -61.97% 4.08% Recon Technology Ltd. -2.15% -1.34% -6.99% -17.41% -30.07% 36.5%

For the past year FTS International Inc. was less bullish than Recon Technology Ltd.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Recon Technology Ltd.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.