Contrasting of FTS International Inc. (FTSI) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 7 0.27 N/A 1.14 3.48 ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 0.54 N/A 2.25 8.06

Table 1 demonstrates FTS International Inc. and ProPetro Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ProPetro Holding Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than FTS International Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FTS International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2%

Liquidity

FTS International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, ProPetro Holding Corp. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. FTS International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for FTS International Inc. and ProPetro Holding Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 2 3 2.60

FTS International Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 178.88% upside potential. On the other hand, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s potential upside is 121.24% and its consensus target price is $22.92. The results provided earlier shows that FTS International Inc. appears more favorable than ProPetro Holding Corp., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of FTS International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.5% of ProPetro Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of FTS International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -13.51% -28.34% -61.27% -51.23% -67.08% -44.16% ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16%

For the past year FTS International Inc. has -44.16% weaker performance while ProPetro Holding Corp. has 47.16% stronger performance.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats FTS International Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.