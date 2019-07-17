Contrasting of FTS International Inc. (FTSI) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International Inc. 8 0.44 N/A 6.24 1.19 Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.97 N/A -1.26 0.00

Demonstrates FTS International Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FTS International Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International Inc. 0.00% 194.4% 15.8% Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FTS International Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Flotek Industries Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Flotek Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FTS International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FTS International Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 58.4%. About 1.3% of FTS International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Flotek Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTS International Inc. -15.04% -30.25% -20.34% -42.01% -61.97% 4.08% Flotek Industries Inc. -0.58% 7.55% 20% 94.32% -2.84% 213.76%

For the past year FTS International Inc. has weaker performance than Flotek Industries Inc.

Summary

FTS International Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Flotek Industries Inc.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.