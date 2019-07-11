Contrasting of FTE Networks Inc. (FTNW) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

As Communication Equipment companies, FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.07 N/A -8.73 0.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 18.02 N/A 0.30 7.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has FTE Networks Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 12%

Volatility and Risk

FTE Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 299.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.99 beta. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

FTE Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 and has 27 Quick Ratio. Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FTE Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.2% of FTE Networks Inc. shares and 14.2% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.1% of FTE Networks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.9% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01% Network-1 Technologies Inc. -6% -4.86% -6% -15.77% -18.97% 5.38%

For the past year FTE Networks Inc. has -47.01% weaker performance while Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 5.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors FTE Networks Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.