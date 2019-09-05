Contrasting of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management companies, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|5.22
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see FS KKR Capital Corp. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows FS KKR Capital Corp. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 9.24% for FS KKR Capital Corp. with consensus target price of $6.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
FS KKR Capital Corp. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 27.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.
