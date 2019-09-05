Contrasting of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management companies, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.22 N/A 2.04 2.81 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see FS KKR Capital Corp. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FS KKR Capital Corp. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.24% for FS KKR Capital Corp. with consensus target price of $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FS KKR Capital Corp. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.87% and 27.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.