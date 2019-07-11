Contrasting of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.56 N/A 2.26 2.72 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.97 N/A 1.09 12.96

Table 1 demonstrates FS KKR Capital Corp. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FS KKR Capital Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares and 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors FS KKR Capital Corp.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.