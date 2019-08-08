Contrasting of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
FS KKR Capital Corp. has 29.87% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have FS KKR Capital Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares FS KKR Capital Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|N/A
|6
|2.81
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
$6.5 is the consensus price target of FS KKR Capital Corp., with a potential upside of 17.12%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.44%. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FS KKR Capital Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
FS KKR Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp.’s rivals beat FS KKR Capital Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.
