Contrasting of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)

Since FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 4.83 N/A 2.04 2.81 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.55 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights FS KKR Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FS KKR Capital Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FS KKR Capital Corp. is presently more affordable than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FS KKR Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

FS KKR Capital Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is FS KKR Capital Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 14.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.33%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year FS KKR Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats FS KKR Capital Corp.