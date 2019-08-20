Contrasting of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. 7 1.65 N/A 0.26 27.92 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.14 N/A -18.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Frontline Ltd. and Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that Frontline Ltd. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.14 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares and 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares. Frontline Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 33.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. was less bullish than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Frontline Ltd. beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.