Contrasting of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Its Peers

As Shipping company, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Frontline Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Frontline Ltd. has 33.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Frontline Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.90% 1.40% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Frontline Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline Ltd. N/A 7 27.92 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Frontline Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Frontline Ltd. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Frontline Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 1.50 2.77

The rivals have a potential upside of 78.98%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Frontline Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Frontline Ltd. was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that Frontline Ltd. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Frontline Ltd.’s rivals are 28.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Frontline Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Frontline Ltd. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Frontline Ltd.’s peers.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.