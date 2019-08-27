Contrasting of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Its Peers

As Shipping company, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
21.1% of Frontline Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Frontline Ltd. has 33.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Frontline Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Frontline Ltd.
|0.00%
|3.90%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|5.54%
|5.93%
|2.15%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Frontline Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Frontline Ltd.
|N/A
|7
|27.92
|Industry Average
|25.22M
|455.00M
|23.53
Frontline Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Frontline Ltd. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Frontline Ltd. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Frontline Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|2.00
|1.50
|2.77
The rivals have a potential upside of 78.98%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Frontline Ltd. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Frontline Ltd.
|-9.35%
|-9.12%
|-8.56%
|38.01%
|45.08%
|33.27%
|Industry Average
|1.88%
|9.01%
|9.18%
|23.03%
|19.97%
|28.67%
For the past year Frontline Ltd. was more bullish than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.01 shows that Frontline Ltd. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Frontline Ltd.’s rivals are 28.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.
Dividends
Frontline Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Frontline Ltd. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Frontline Ltd.’s peers.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.
