Contrasting of FRONTEO Inc. (FTEO) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRONTEO Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.31 27.92 Sigma Labs Inc. 2 40.67 N/A -0.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.7% Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -206% -168.3%

Volatility and Risk

FRONTEO Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sigma Labs Inc.’s 184.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FRONTEO Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Sigma Labs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Sigma Labs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FRONTEO Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares and 5.8% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Sigma Labs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FRONTEO Inc. -17.78% -27.23% -51.44% -23.34% -47.29% -27.23% Sigma Labs Inc. -9.22% -11.11% -40.47% -31.89% -8.58% -14.67%

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.