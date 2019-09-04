Contrasting of frontdoor inc. (FTDR) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)

We are contrasting frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 40 3.24 N/A 1.47 31.15 Conduent Incorporated 11 0.26 N/A -3.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of frontdoor inc. and Conduent Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 0.00% -107.8% 11.6% Conduent Incorporated 0.00% -20.7% -9.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of frontdoor inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Conduent Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Conduent Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than frontdoor inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for frontdoor inc. and Conduent Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Conduent Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

$44.17 is frontdoor inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -12.24%. On the other hand, Conduent Incorporated’s potential upside is 62.77% and its consensus target price is $9.75. The results provided earlier shows that Conduent Incorporated appears more favorable than frontdoor inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.93% of frontdoor inc. shares and 97.6% of Conduent Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.1% of frontdoor inc. shares. Comparatively, Conduent Incorporated has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. 2.86% 4.13% 28.89% 55.45% 0% 71.51% Conduent Incorporated -1.83% -6.76% -28.68% -27.66% -49.19% -14.39%

For the past year frontdoor inc. has 71.51% stronger performance while Conduent Incorporated has -14.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors frontdoor inc. beats Conduent Incorporated.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. It delivers business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, and finance and accounting that enable its clients to optimize their processes. This segment also offers industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies, and government agencies. The Public Sector segment offers government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, and local governments, as well as foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The company also implements and maintains Government Health Enterprise Medicaid Platform systems for health enterprise clients. In addition, it offers payment services, such as prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; legal business services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.