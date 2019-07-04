Contrasting of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Both Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|11
|3.36
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|111
|11.19
|N/A
|2.79
|42.32
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Front Yard Residential Corporation and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|0.00%
|-24.2%
|-5.7%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|23.8%
|6.9%
Risk and Volatility
Front Yard Residential Corporation is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.54. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s 0.37 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Front Yard Residential Corporation and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Front Yard Residential Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 22.35% and an $15 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Front Yard Residential Corporation and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 97.2%. Front Yard Residential Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Front Yard Residential Corporation
|-0.9%
|14.37%
|-2.66%
|33.58%
|1.95%
|25.77%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|2.34%
|1.7%
|8.88%
|20.81%
|32.18%
|21.33%
For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation was more bullish than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
Summary
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Front Yard Residential Corporation.
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.
