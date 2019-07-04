Contrasting of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Both Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 3.36 N/A -2.28 0.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 111 11.19 N/A 2.79 42.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Front Yard Residential Corporation and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.2% -5.7% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

Front Yard Residential Corporation is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.54. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s 0.37 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Front Yard Residential Corporation and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Front Yard Residential Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 22.35% and an $15 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Front Yard Residential Corporation and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 97.2%. Front Yard Residential Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Front Yard Residential Corporation -0.9% 14.37% -2.66% 33.58% 1.95% 25.77% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 2.34% 1.7% 8.88% 20.81% 32.18% 21.33%

For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation was more bullish than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.