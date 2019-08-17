Contrasting of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 2.93 N/A -2.28 0.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 47 7.06 N/A 0.84 55.72

Table 1 highlights Front Yard Residential Corporation and American Campus Communities Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.2% -5.7% American Campus Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Front Yard Residential Corporation is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, American Campus Communities Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Front Yard Residential Corporation and American Campus Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Front Yard Residential Corporation is $15, with potential upside of 33.21%. Meanwhile, American Campus Communities Inc.’s consensus price target is $51.67, while its potential upside is 9.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Front Yard Residential Corporation appears more favorable than American Campus Communities Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares and 99.1% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Front Yard Residential Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, American Campus Communities Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57% American Campus Communities Inc. -0.45% 0.26% -0.76% 1.21% 14.84% 12.95%

For the past year Front Yard Residential Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than American Campus Communities Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors American Campus Communities Inc. beats Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.