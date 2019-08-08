Contrasting of Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

We are contrasting Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.20 N/A -0.28 0.00 Silicom Ltd. 34 1.86 N/A 2.58 12.44

Table 1 highlights Frequency Electronics Inc. and Silicom Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Frequency Electronics Inc. and Silicom Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2% Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Frequency Electronics Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Silicom Ltd.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.4 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. Its rival Silicom Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 3.1 respectively. Frequency Electronics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Silicom Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Frequency Electronics Inc. and Silicom Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.2% and 47.4%. About 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 43% are Silicom Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10% Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. had bullish trend while Silicom Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Frequency Electronics Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.