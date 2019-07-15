Contrasting of Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Both Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.35 N/A -0.64 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 64 4.29 N/A 1.81 47.60

Table 1 demonstrates Frequency Electronics Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Frequency Electronics Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -15.1% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta means Frequency Electronics Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Frequency Electronics Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, QUALCOMM Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Frequency Electronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Frequency Electronics Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

QUALCOMM Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $85.18 consensus target price and a 13.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Frequency Electronics Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 82.9%. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of Frequency Electronics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frequency Electronics Inc. -1.72% -1.72% 0.17% 8.79% 38.84% 13.3% QUALCOMM Incorporated 2.03% 50.86% 67.2% 52.08% 52.03% 51.57%

For the past year Frequency Electronics Inc. has weaker performance than QUALCOMM Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Frequency Electronics Inc.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.