Contrasting of Frank’s International N.V. (FI) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Since Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International N.V. 6 2.32 N/A -0.34 0.00 The Williams Companies Inc. 27 3.95 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Frank’s International N.V. and The Williams Companies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5% The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Frank’s International N.V.’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Williams Companies Inc. has a 1.7 beta which is 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Frank’s International N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, The Williams Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Frank’s International N.V. and The Williams Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frank’s International N.V. 0 1 0 2.00 The Williams Companies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The Williams Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 13.48% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Frank’s International N.V. and The Williams Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.7% and 91.7%. 5.4% are Frank’s International N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, The Williams Companies Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frank’s International N.V. 7.37% -3.01% -2.86% -20.83% -15.82% 17.24% The Williams Companies Inc. 2.29% -2.87% 2.52% 9.4% 1.69% 25.67%

For the past year Frank’s International N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Williams Companies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Williams Companies Inc. beats Frank’s International N.V.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.