Contrasting of Frank’s International N.V. (FI) and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

This is a contrast between Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frank’s International N.V. 6 1.89 N/A -0.34 0.00 DCP Midstream LP 31 0.39 N/A 0.66 44.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Frank’s International N.V. and DCP Midstream LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5% DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Frank’s International N.V. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DCP Midstream LP’s 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Frank’s International N.V. Its rival DCP Midstream LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Frank’s International N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Frank’s International N.V. and DCP Midstream LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Frank’s International N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 DCP Midstream LP 0 1 1 2.50

DCP Midstream LP on the other hand boasts of a $34 average target price and a 33.07% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Frank’s International N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.4% of DCP Midstream LP are owned by institutional investors. Frank’s International N.V.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Comparatively, DCP Midstream LP has 36.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2% DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51%

For the past year Frank’s International N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than DCP Midstream LP.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors DCP Midstream LP beats Frank’s International N.V.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.