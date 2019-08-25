Contrasting of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) and CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR)

We are comparing Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) and CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Office companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties Corp. 8 2.92 N/A 0.10 83.09 CoreSite Realty Corporation 111 7.41 N/A 2.13 49.21

Table 1 highlights Franklin Street Properties Corp. and CoreSite Realty Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CoreSite Realty Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Franklin Street Properties Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Franklin Street Properties Corp. and CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.5% CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.6% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. CoreSite Realty Corporation on the other hand, has 0.56 beta which makes it 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Street Properties Corp. and CoreSite Realty Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 CoreSite Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, CoreSite Realty Corporation’s potential downside is -5.32% and its consensus price target is $106.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Franklin Street Properties Corp. and CoreSite Realty Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 3.64% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.54% 8.48% 2.54% 9.81% -4.62% 29.37% CoreSite Realty Corporation -9.64% -8.84% -6.13% 7.57% -7.27% 20.15%

For the past year Franklin Street Properties Corp. was more bullish than CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Summary

CoreSite Realty Corporation beats Franklin Street Properties Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.