Contrasting of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 28 -3.98 278.75M 2.78 11.75 State Street Corporation 55 -1.12 351.82M 5.89 9.86

Demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and State Street Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. State Street Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Franklin Resources Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Franklin Resources Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 1,001,976,994.97% 15.6% 10.6% State Street Corporation 644,595,089.78% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. State Street Corporation has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and State Street Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

$34 is Franklin Resources Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 17.08%. Competitively State Street Corporation has an average target price of $62.33, with potential upside of 4.84%. The results provided earlier shows that Franklin Resources Inc. appears more favorable than State Street Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Franklin Resources Inc. and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.1% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, State Street Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Franklin Resources Inc. beats State Street Corporation.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.