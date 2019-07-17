Contrasting of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Both Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 3.02 N/A 2.78 12.01 SEI Investments Company 52 5.38 N/A 3.00 17.07

Table 1 highlights Franklin Resources Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Resources Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Franklin Resources Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Franklin Resources Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.18 beta means Franklin Resources Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. SEI Investments Company’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Resources Inc. and SEI Investments Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00

$31.75 is Franklin Resources Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -10.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -1.56% -4.5% 5.44% 8% -1.07% 12.41% SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Franklin Resources Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.