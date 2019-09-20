Contrasting of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.55 N/A 2.78 11.75 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Franklin Resources Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Franklin Resources Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Franklin Resources Inc. has a consensus price target of $34, and a 15.02% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Franklin Resources Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.