Contrasting of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.49
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 23%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has 6.76% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
