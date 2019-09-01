Contrasting of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.49 N/A -0.31 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.08% and 23%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has 6.76% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.