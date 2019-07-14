Contrasting of Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Both Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.76 N/A 1.82 14.82 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 56 0.00 N/A 4.48 12.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Network Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.6% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.2% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Financial Network Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Toronto-Dominion Bank on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Financial Network Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Franklin Financial Network Inc. is $38, with potential upside of 33.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Financial Network Inc. -1.75% -2% -19.2% -20.72% -21.02% 2.28% The Toronto-Dominion Bank -1.1% -1.61% -2.46% -0.7% -6.06% 10.76%

For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc. has weaker performance than The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Franklin Financial Network Inc.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.