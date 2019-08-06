Contrasting of Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Franklin Financial Network Inc. has 66.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Franklin Financial Network Inc. has 5.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Franklin Financial Network Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.40% 0.80% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Franklin Financial Network Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Network Inc. N/A 29 12.52 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Franklin Financial Network Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Franklin Financial Network Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.73 2.30 2.45

With average price target of $38, Franklin Financial Network Inc. has a potential upside of 35.96%. The potential upside of the peers is 39.30%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Franklin Financial Network Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Franklin Financial Network Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Franklin Financial Network Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Financial Network Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Network Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Franklin Financial Network Inc.