Contrasting of Franklin Covey Co. (FC) and Its Peers

As Education & Training Services company, Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Franklin Covey Co. has 45.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Franklin Covey Co. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Franklin Covey Co. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey Co. 0.00% -6.70% -2.60% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Franklin Covey Co. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey Co. N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Franklin Covey Co. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey Co. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.40 2.60

Franklin Covey Co. presently has a consensus price target of $34, suggesting a potential downside of -6.62%. As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -10.19%. Given Franklin Covey Co.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey Co. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Franklin Covey Co. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Franklin Covey Co. 0.97% 5.13% 26.12% 48.92% 45.13% 63.46% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Franklin Covey Co.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Franklin Covey Co. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Franklin Covey Co.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Franklin Covey Co.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Franklin Covey Co.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Covey Co. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Franklin Covey Co.’s competitors’ beta is 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin Covey Co. does not pay a dividend.