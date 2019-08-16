Contrasting of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)

Both Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) and Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 7 0.03 N/A -16.28 0.00 Apex Global Brands Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Apex Global Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s Holdings Corporation 0.00% -55.6% -21.2% Apex Global Brands Inc. 0.00% -85.7% -12.6%

Volatility & Risk

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Apex Global Brands Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and Apex Global Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 44.8%. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.9%. Competitively, 6.8% are Apex Global Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Francesca’s Holdings Corporation -2.19% -40.85% -60.02% -68.02% -96.74% -73.13% Apex Global Brands Inc. -2.04% 14.2% -37.66% -43.53% 8.44% -4.93%

For the past year Apex Global Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Francesca’s Holdings Corporation

Summary

Apex Global Brands Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Francesca’s Holdings Corporation.

FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The companyÂ’s apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 671 boutiques under the name francescaÂ’s in 48 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. FrancescaÂ’s Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.