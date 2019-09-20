Contrasting of Fox Corporation (FOX) and Its Competitors

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6.77% of Fox Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fox Corporation has 35.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Fox Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fox Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|9.03%
|34.76%
|7.92%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Fox Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fox Corporation
|N/A
|36
|14.32
|Industry Average
|643.09M
|7.12B
|35.79
Fox Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Fox Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fox Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.86
|3.40
|2.71
The potential upside of the rivals is 11.99%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fox Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fox Corporation
|0.84%
|3.45%
|-3.98%
|0%
|0%
|-5.1%
|Industry Average
|4.14%
|4.19%
|5.21%
|12.80%
|23.75%
|31.54%
For the past year Fox Corporation has -5.10% weaker performance while Fox Corporation’s rivals have 31.54% stronger performance.
Dividends
Fox Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Fox Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Fox Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.