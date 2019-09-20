Contrasting of Fox Corporation (FOX) and Its Competitors

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.77% of Fox Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fox Corporation has 35.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Fox Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Fox Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation N/A 36 14.32 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Fox Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Fox Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 3.40 2.71

The potential upside of the rivals is 11.99%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fox Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Fox Corporation has -5.10% weaker performance while Fox Corporation’s rivals have 31.54% stronger performance.

Dividends

Fox Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fox Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Fox Corporation.