Contrasting of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|National American University Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|0.01
|N/A
|-0.55
|0.00
Demonstrates Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and National American University Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|National American University Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.3%
|-28.8%
Liquidity
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National American University Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National American University Holdings Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and National American University Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 22.3%. About 2.77% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are National American University Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.
|-3.26%
|1.71%
|-17.57%
|-21.59%
|-64.04%
|-27.67%
|National American University Holdings Inc.
|-0.18%
|6.67%
|-31.71%
|-49.14%
|-93.86%
|-68.89%
For the past year Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was less bearish than National American University Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. beats National American University Holdings Inc.
