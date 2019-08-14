Contrasting of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) compete with each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.01 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and National American University Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8%

Liquidity

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National American University Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National American University Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. and National American University Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 22.3%. About 2.77% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are National American University Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -3.26% 1.71% -17.57% -21.59% -64.04% -27.67% National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89%

For the past year Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was less bearish than National American University Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. beats National American University Holdings Inc.