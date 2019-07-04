Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.61 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.65 beta indicates that Forward Pharma A/S is 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.8. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 681.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.7% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.