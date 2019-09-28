Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Omeros Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 411,104,047.47% -2.4% -2% Omeros Corporation 232,225,201.07% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Its competitor Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 58.54% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Omeros Corporation

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 11 factors Omeros Corporation.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.