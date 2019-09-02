Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 42.51 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forward Pharma A/S and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta means Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility is 137.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 2.4 beta is the reason why it is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 49.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.