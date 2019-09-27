Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Forward Pharma A/S and ImmunoGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 411,627,413.54% -2.4% -2% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,655,160,463.02% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.37. ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta and it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 74.5. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Forward Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.