Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|12
|132.08
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Gritstone Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Gritstone Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average price target and a 97.44% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 65% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
