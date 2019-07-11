Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 43.22 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility measures that it’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.65 beta. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $16.75, while its potential upside is 603.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -6.89% -16.73% -29.85% -39.4% -52.8% 31.31% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.