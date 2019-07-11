Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|43.22
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Forward Pharma A/S and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
Volatility and Risk
Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility measures that it’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.65 beta. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $16.75, while its potential upside is 603.78%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 0% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-6.89%
|-16.73%
|-29.85%
|-39.4%
|-52.8%
|31.31%
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-14.38%
|-27.17%
|-26.17%
|-39.37%
|-48.85%
|-25.35%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 31.31% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
