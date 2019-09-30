Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.39 46.44M -1.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 409,974,640.74% -2.4% -2% Cytokinetics Incorporated 351,551,854.66% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.37 beta. From a competition point of view, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 and a Quick Ratio of 74.5. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Forward Pharma A/S and Cytokinetics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 75.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 70.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.