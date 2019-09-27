Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 411,627,413.54% -2.4% -2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 17.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.