Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|3.88M
|-0.18
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Forward Pharma A/S and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|411,627,413.54%
|-2.4%
|-2%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Risk and Volatility
Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 74.5 while its Current Ratio is 74.5. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Forward Pharma A/S and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 17.9%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
