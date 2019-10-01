Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forward Pharma A/S and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 409,066,947.81% -2.4% -2% Bio-Techne Corporation 19,496,369.53% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.37 beta means Forward Pharma A/S’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $270, while its potential upside is 42.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 95.5% respectively. Comparatively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Forward Pharma A/S.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.