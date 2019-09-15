Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.05 N/A 0.03 23.88

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.37 shows that Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

74.5 and 74.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 86.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.