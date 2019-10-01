Contrasting of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 42 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forward Pharma A/S and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Forward Pharma A/S and AnaptysBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 409,066,947.81% -2.4% -2% AnaptysBio Inc. 51,559,546.31% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. On the competitive side is, AnaptysBio Inc. which has a 17 Current Ratio and a 17 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Forward Pharma A/S and AnaptysBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has an average target price of $75, with potential upside of 139.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forward Pharma A/S and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.6% and 0%. Comparatively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S had bullish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats AnaptysBio Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.