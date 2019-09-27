Contrasting of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forum Merger II Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.