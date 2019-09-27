Contrasting of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forum Merger II Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forum Merger II Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
