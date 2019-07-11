Contrasting of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 71 1.40 N/A -0.91 0.00

Demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Forum Merger II Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Forum Merger II Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger II Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a consensus target price of $56, with potential downside of -25.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forum Merger II Corporation and Icahn Enterprises L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 7.66% and 94.5% respectively. Forum Merger II Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -5.22% -2.45% 1.49% 2.81% 7.3% 25.61%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.