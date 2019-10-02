Contrasting of Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:)

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 24.39% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.