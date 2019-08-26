Contrasting of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.