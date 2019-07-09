Contrasting of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.29 N/A -1.80 0.00

Demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 and a Quick Ratio of 9.5. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 and has 13.5 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. was less bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.