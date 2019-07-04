Contrasting of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is a contrast between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.3% and 0% respectively. 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.